900,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate in April

SINGAPORE: About 900,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate in April, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Monday (Apr 2).

The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months. It helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills and serves to lower overall household expenses.

In April, eligible households will each receive a GST Voucher - U-Save of up to S$95 depending on their HDB flat type.

As announced in Budget 2018, eligible households will get an additional S$20 a year for three years, from 2019 to 2021.

"This will help households adjust to the carbon tax when it is implemented from 2019. On average, the increase in U-Save will cover the expected increase in electricity and gas expenses for HDB households arising from the introduction of the carbon tax," said MOF in its press release.

