900,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher rebate in July

SINGAPORE: About 900,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate in July, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Monday (Jul 2).

The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months. It helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills and serves to lower overall household expenses. The U-Save rebate is expected to amount to S$280 million over four quarters, starting from July 2018.

In July, eligible households will each receive a GST Voucher - U-Save of up to S$95 depending on their HDB flat type.

As announced in Budget 2018, eligible households will receive an additional S$20 per year (S$5 per quarter) for 3 years, from 2019 to 2021.

"This will help households adjust to the carbon tax when it is implemented from 2019. The increase in U-Save will cover the expected average increase in electricity and gas expenses for HDB households arising from the introduction of the carbon tax," MOF said in its press release.



