900,000 HDB households to receive S$126m in S&CC rebates

SINGAPORE: Around 900,000 Singaporean Housing and Development (HDB) households will receive S$126 million worth of Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebate from April to January next year.



In a news release on Wednesday (Mar 28), HDB said each eligible Singaporean household will receive 1.5 to 3.5 months of S&CC rebate in total, depending on their HDB flat type.

Households will get a rebate every three months, with the first in April. They will also be getting them in July, October and January 2019.

Eligible households will receive a letter from end-March with more details of the S&CC rebate.



(Table: Housing and Development Board)

The S&CC rebate was first announced during Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget statement in February.

In the last financial year, 880,000 households received S$120 million worth of rebates.

