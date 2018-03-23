900 Haj places for Singapore this year, as Saudi authorities grant increase

SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabian authorities have given Singapore an additional 100 places for Haj pilgrims for this year, on top of the official quota of 800, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim announced on Friday (Mar 23).

Singapore was allocated 680 Haj places annually between 2012 and 2016 due to "extensive development and upgrading projects" taking place in the vicinity of Makkah's Holy Mosque, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said.



Saudi authorities increased the quota to 800 last year after appeals from Singapore authorities since 2012.

MUIS has contacted all eligible Haj registrants regarding the additional places available, it said in the press release.