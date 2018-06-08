91 arrested by CNB in five-day islandwide operation; 4-year-old girl found in drug den

SINGAPORE: Ninety-one suspected drug offenders were arrested following a five-day islandwide operation, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Jun 8).

The operation, which ran from Jun 2 to Jun 7, was conducted at areas such as Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Marsiling, Punggol, Tampines, Teck Whye and Toa Payoh.

CNB also seized 48g of Ice, 12g of heroin, 32g of cannabis, 23 ecstasy tablets and 55 Erimin-5 tablets.



Drugs and drug paraphernalia seized during a CNB raid on a unit at Chin Swee Road on Jun 5, 2018. (Photo: CNB)

During the operation, authorities also raided a unit near Chin Swee Road which was used as a drug den. Five Singaporeans and a Malaysian aged between 22 and 34 were arrested, including two suspected drug traffickers.



Ice, a digital weighing scale and some improvised drug-smoking apparatus were recovered from the unit.

A four-year-old girl was found in the unit during the raid, and sachets of Ice left within her reach, said CNB. Her mother, a 22-year-old suspected drug abuser, was one of the six arrested.



The girl has since been handed to the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Child Protective Services to ensure she receives continued care under an immediate family member.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested people are ongoing, said CNB.