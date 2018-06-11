91 arrested in multi-agency operation in Geylang

SINGAPORE: Police on Monday (Jun 11) said they arrested 91 people for various offences during a six-day multi-agency joint operation in Geylang.

The joint operation, which ended in the evening of Jun 8, was led by the Bedok Police Division and involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and Singapore Customs.



Cough mixtures and illegal tablets seized during the multi-agency enforcement operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Contraband cigarettes, cough mixtures and illegal tablets were seized during the operation. The total street value of the seized items amounted to around S$4,500.



Six men, aged between 42 and 58, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences while two men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested for peddling and possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.



Items seized during the multi-agency enforcement operation. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Fourteen women, aged between 19 and 45, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter.



During one of the inspections, a residential unit housing foreign workers was found to be overcrowded. A 28-year-old man was also arrested for an immigration offence.



Sixty-seven people were arrested for various offences which included promoting public gaming, gaming in public, and being a member of an unlawful society. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Another 67 men and one woman, aged between 16 and 78, were arrested for various offences which included promoting public gaming, gaming in public, and being a member of an unlawful society.



Investigations into all cases are ongoing.

