Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents of 91 Henderson Road after cases detected

SINGAPORE: All residents of 91 Henderson Road will have to be tested for COVID-19 after five cases were detected in the block, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Jun 29).

The five cases were spread across three households. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine links and the source of transmission, said MOH.

To "disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission", COVID-19 swabs will be conducted for residents of the block, the ministry added.



Testing is optional for residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 from Jun 25 onwards.

The mandatory testing exercise will take place from Jun 30 to Jul 1 between 9am and 4pm at the pavilion at 96B Henderson Road.

For visitors and people who interacted with residents of 91 Henderson Road between Jun 9 and Jun 28, testing is voluntary. This is to detect possible asymptomatic cases in the community, said MOH.

Testing for visitors will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres from Jun 30 to Jul 1, and at the pavilion at 96B Henderson Road on Jul 1 from 9am to 4pm.



Appointment bookings can be made online.

The housing block at 91 Henderson Road is not far from 105 Henderson Crescent, which emerged as a new cluster last Friday. A total of 13 cases have been linked to it as of Monday, including seven infections that were detected through mass testing for residents and visitors.

All residents at nearby 103 Henderson Crescent were also swabbed in testing operations that concluded on Tuesday.

"In the event that a positive COVID-19 case is detected, MOH will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, test and quarantine them to protect the community from further transmission," said the ministry on Tuesday.



Residents are advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

MOH also advised those waiting for their test results to minimise social interactions as much as possible. They should continue to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell.



