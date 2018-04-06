91 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation: CNB

SINGAPORE: A total of 91 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a seven-day islandwide operation carried out from Mar 30 to Apr 6, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Apr 6).

In its news release, it said the operation which was supported by the police took place in Bedok, Bukit Batok, Chai Chee, Clementi, Hougang, Jurong, Pasir Ris, Redhill and Tampines.

The drugs seized include 434g of cannabis, 335g of heroin, 54g of Ice, 114 ecstasy tablets, 64 Erimin-5 tablets, two pieces of LSD and a Yaba tablet.

Among those arrested were two suspected traffickers - a man and a woman in their twenties - near the Downtown East entertainment hub in Pasir Ris on Monday evening. Both are Singaporeans, CNB said.

Straws of heroin seized during an islandwide operation from Mar 30 to Apr 6. (Photo: CNB)

Six ecstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the woman while 97 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the man.

A raid was later conducted at the woman's rented apartment in Outram where more drugs were recovered. These include 315g of cannabis, 5g of Ice, 11 cstasy tablets and two Erimin-5 tablets.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing, CNB said.