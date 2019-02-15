92 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide operation

SINGAPORE: A suspected drug trafficker and a pregnant woman were among 92 people arrested this week for alleged drug offences, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Feb 15).

The islandwide operation, which ended on Friday morning, covered areas such as Buangkok, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Jurong, Marsiling, Pasir Ris, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

Advertisement

Authorities seized a total of 116g of new psychoactive substances, 111g of cannabis, 58g of Ice, 54g of ketamine, 9g of heroin, 296 Ecstasy tablets and 12 Erimin-5 tablets.

In one of the cases, officers arrested a 39-year-old Singaporean man suspected of drug trafficking.

They raided a private apartment in the River Valley Close area and found 10g of Ice, 24g of ketamine, 91g of cannabis, 10 Erimin-5 tablets and 42 Ecstasy tablets, said CNB.

More than S$7,000 in cash, various foreign currencies and drug paraphernalia, including a digital weighing scale, were also seized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers searched the taxi driven by the suspect and found one Erimin-5 tablet and a variety of unknown tablets, CNB added.

2 CHILDREN PUT UNDER CARE OF 'SUITABLE FAMILY MEMBERS'

In another case, officers arrested two suspected drug users on Tuesday - a 36-year-old Singaporean man and a 29-year-old Singaporean woman.

The woman, who was eight months pregnant, had abused methamphetamine the previous day, according to CNB.



A five-year-old boy and nine-year-old girl were present when the arrests were made at a unit in the Buangkok Crescent area. They are now under the care of "suitable family members", said CNB.

"The bureau is working closely with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to oversee their welfare and ensure that they continue to receive the necessary support," said CNB.

Various pieces of drug-taking apparatus as well as 114 unknown tablets were seized from the unit.

Separately, two Singaporean men - aged 18 and 28 - were arrested at a unit in the Marsiling Lane area.

Officers found a small amount of Ice in the 28-year-old's bedroom, where his seven-year-old son was sleeping.

Preliminary investigations found that both men had been abusing drugs in the unit, said CNB.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are ongoing," added the agency.

