92kg e-scooter among those seized since enforcement tightened

SINGAPORE: An e-scooter weighing 92kg - well above the 20kg limit - was the heaviest seized to date amid tightened enforcement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan revealed this in a Facebook post as he visited an LTA pound for vehicles on Saturday (Jun 2) where the seized vehicles are kept during investigations.

"Some were seized for speeding, while others were illegally modified. We saw an e-scooter that weighed 92kg, the heaviest seized to date, way above the maximum allowable weight of 20kg!", said Mr Khaw.



"We allow PMDs and bicycles to facilitate first-mile last-mile connectivity. Users appreciate this and most are responsible, ensuring safety for themselves and other users. However we do get some who are not thoughtful, riding dangerously, or using non-compliant PMDs," he added.





Power-assisted vehicles like e-scooters and e-bikes "pose the greater risk given their weight and speed", Mr Khaw said.



The minister added that authorities are tightening enforcement and will continue to educate and promote responsible riding, even as changing habits take time.

