93 nabbed in 4-day islandwide drug operation

SINGAPORE: More than 90 people were arrested in an islandwide drug raid - the first to be conducted this year - the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release on Friday (Jan 12).



A total of 173 ecstasy tablets, 42g of Ice as well as small amounts of heroin and cannabis were seized in the four-day operation conducted earlier this week.

One of the suspects arrested was a 39-year-old Singaporean man who is suspected of being a drug trafficker, CNB said. Officers recovered about 20g of Ice and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus.



The operation covered areas such as Balestier, Boon Lay, Buona Vista, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade and Marsiling.

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing.

