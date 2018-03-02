93 suspected drug offenders nabbed in islandwide drug bust; CNB officer injured

SINGAPORE: A total of 93 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide drug crackdown between Monday (Feb 26) and Friday, during which a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer was injured in a "violent struggle" with one of the suspects.

CNB said in a news release on Friday that the officer sustained facial injuries while arresting a 59-year-old Singaporean man, a suspected drug trafficker, at the latter's home at Wellington Circle on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man and 46-year-old Singaporean woman, both suspected drug abusers, were also arrested at the unit. A total of about 11g of Ice (methamphetamine), 51g of heroin, four pieces of buprenorphine, a glass pipe and S$6,573 in cash were recovered in the residence.

The islandwide drug operation, supported by the police, covered areas including Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Joo Chiat, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

CNB said that of the 93 arrested, 17 were suspected drug traffickers.

In all, about 96g of Ice, 914g of heroin, 202g of cannabis, 20 Ecstasy tablets, 2g of ketamine, 118 Yaba (methamphetamine) tablets and two bottles of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid were seized during the operation. These are estimated to be worth more than S$82,000, the CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are ongoing, CNB said.