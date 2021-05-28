93-year-old man jailed for attacking roommate with walking stick

SINGAPORE: A 93-year-old man was sentenced to six months' jail on Friday (May 28) for attacking his roommate with a walking stick and leaving him with fractured fingers.

Sim Hwa pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to his 85-year-old roommate at a home for senior citizens.

The court heard that the victim was sleeping in the room at 11pm on Oct 17 last year when Sim switched on the lights.

The victim told Sim that he wanted to sleep and turned the lights off, but Sim switched them back on.

The victim repeated that he wanted to sleep and told Sim not to turn the lights on, angering Sim.

Sim picked up his walking stick and approached the victim, who was lying on his bed. He then struck the victim multiple times with the stick.

The victim tried to get up but could not, and fell to the floor. Sim continued to hit him with the walking stick as the victim lay on the ground, striking him more than 10 times in total.

A nurse responded to the victim's calls for help and separated the two men before calling for an ambulance.

The victim was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including fractured fingers, abrasions on his arms and a swollen ankle. He was hospitalised for 27 days and his medical bills came up to S$190.25.

In mitigation, Sim asked for a light sentence and said he promised not to fight with anyone in the future.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.