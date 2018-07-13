95 arrested by CNB in six-day islandwide drugs raid

SINGAPORE: A pregnant woman was among 95 suspected drug offenders arrested following a six-day islandwide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Jul 13).

The operation, which ran from Jul 7 to 13, was conducted at areas such as Bukit Merah, Clementi, Eunos, MacPherson, Punggol, Toa Payoh, Tuas and Woodlands.

CNB also seized about 47g of Ice, 19g of heroin, 17g of cannabis, 8g of ketamine, 101 Erimin-5 tablets and 34 ecstasy tablets.



During one of the raids on Jul 9, CNB officers arrested a 36-year-old Singaporean woman at Circuit Road for suspected drug abuse.

The suspect was found to be in her early stages of pregnancy and had relapsed into abusing Ice despite being pregnant, preliminary investigations revealed.



She has nine other children, who were looked after by either her mother or her ex-spouse.

CNB added that arrangements were made with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to ensure that the children's welfare was taken care of.

During a separate raid on Jul 10, a 46-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested at Paya Lebar.

A small amount of Ice was also seized from the Singaporean man.

Officers subsequently raided the suspect's residence at Punggol Central and seized about 20g of Ice, 5g of ketamine, 28 ecstasy tablets, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), a digital weighing scale and various drug-smoking apparatus.

Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing.