95-year-old woman found dead in home near Upper Serangoon Road; suspect arrested in murder case

SINGAPORE: A 95-year-old woman was found dead on Monday (Jul 6) in a residential unit along Recreation Road off Upper Serangoon Road.

The police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at about 1.50pm, adding that the elderly woman was found lying motionless. She was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.



A 34-year-old woman has been arrested, said the police, adding that they are investigating the case as murder.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both the victim and the suspect are known to each other," said the police.



The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday.