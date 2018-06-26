About 950 fibre broadband users in Yishun affected by cut cables: NetLink Trust

SINGAPORE: Fibre broadband services in Yishun were disrupted on Tuesday (Jun 26) after some fibre cables were severed, NetLink Trust has confirmed.

"Approximately 950 end-users’ fibre broadband services in Yishun may have been affected by this incident," the national fibre network operator said in a statement on its website.

The operator received reports of fibre service interruption at around 3.30pm.

"This interruption was subsequently confirmed to be caused by a third party's contractor severing fibre cables whilst performing earthworks at Ang Mo Kio Street 13," said NetLink Trust.

It said that it had deployed a recovery team and that service restoration "is underway". Fibre connections will be "progressively restored by tomorrow morning", it added.

"NetLink Trust is working with all relevant parties including the Internet Service Providers to ensure that the service to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible," said the operator.

It directed affected individuals to monitor the NetLink Trust website for updates.



Affected users took to social media to complain about the disruption.

"Fibre down (no Internet, Singtel TV and mio Voice) since afternoon (Yishun area). Please provide updates," posted Facebook user Victor Ang on Singtel's Facebook page.

"Please fix the connection ASAP! I want to watch my World Cup!" posted another Facebook user Bat Meon.

A Singtel representative responded saying that customers in the Yishun area may be experiencing disruption due to "an NLT (NetLink Trust) fibre cut".

Similar complaints could be seen for other telco customers, including those using M1 and StarHub.

Tuesday's incident comes just months after about 700 fibre broadband users were affected by service disruption in Jurong - again due to a fibre cable being cut.