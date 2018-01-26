99 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide blitz

SINGAPORE: Nearly 100 suspected drug offenders were arrested between Jan 21 (Sunday) and Jan 26 during a five-day islandwide blitz by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Drugs with a street value of more than S$52,000 were seized during the operation, which covered areas like Ang Mo Kio, Balestier, Clementi, Geylang, Toa Payoh and Woodlands, said CNB in a news release on Friday.

About 570g of cannabis, 268g of Ice, 46g of heroin, 30g of ketamine, 62 ecstasy tablets, 56 erimin-5 tablets, 12 yaba tablets, some methadone and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were found during the raids.



ARRESTS IN RANGOON ROAD AND WOODLANDS RING ROAD

In one case, a 34-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested on Monday at Rangoon Road, along with a suspected drug offender.

Officers recovered 268g of Ice, 89g of cannabis, 10g of ketamine, 62 ecstasy tablets, 50 erimin-5 tablets, 12 yaba tablets and a bottle of liquid suspected to be liquid ecstasy from the suspected drug trafficker's hideout. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of about S$34,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the packets of Ice recovered was packed and concealed to look like a chocolate snack.

Ice packed and concealed to appear as a chocolate snack was recovered from a suspected drug trafficker’s hideout along Rangoon Road. (Photo: CNB)

Drug paraphernalia like three digital weighing scales were also recovered.



In a separate case on Thursday, large amounts of cannabis were seized and a 56-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested at a multi-storey car park in Woodlands Ring Road.



Cannabis and heroin seized from a 56-year-old suspected drug trafficker arrested near Woodlands Ring Road on Jan 25, 2018. (Photo: CNB)

CNB officers found 28g of cannabis and 13g of heroin on him. They subsequently found 451g of cannabis, 25g of heroin, two bottles of methadone, a digital weighing scale and a bottle containing orange-coloured liquid suspected to contain controlled drugs at his home.



Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.