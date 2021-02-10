A-Level examination results to be released next Friday; students will receive slips in classroom

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2020 GCE A-Level examinations will be released next Friday on Feb 19, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday (Feb 10).



Given the COVID-19 situation, candidates will receive their results at their respective schools in individual classrooms instead of gathering as a cohort, the ministry added.

Only candidates will be allowed into the school premises and are expected to observe safe management measures.

They can begin collecting their results from 2.30pm on Friday.

Candidates who are eligible for SingPass can use their SingPass account to access the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) results release system. The system will be accessible from Feb 19 to Mar 5.



School candidates may also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf. Proxies are required to collect the results by Feb 23 and produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.

School candidates may contact their schools for help if they are unable to appoint a proxy or if they have not received their password for to access their results on the SEAB system.

MOE stressed that candidates who are not well, under quarantine orders or leave of absences as of Feb 19 should not report to their schools. These candidates may similarly view their results online.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. Their results slips will be mailed to them on Feb 19 to the address they have provided to SEAB.



Students who wish to apply for admissions and/or scholarships to the autonomous universities are encouraged to submit their applications online. School candidates who apply to the universities online do not need to submit a hard copy of their A-Level certificates.

More information on the processes involved in applying for university admissions can be found on the respective institutions' websites, said MOE.

Students looking for guidance on their education options can approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance counsellors supporting their schools.

Additionally, they can make an appointment for online or phone counselling with an ECG counsellor from the ECG Centre at MOE via the e-appointment system, by calling the hotline at 6831 1420 or emailing moe_ecg@moe.gov.sg.



Students may also refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the education options, career pathways and courses available to them.

