A-Level results out next Friday; COVID-19 precautionary measures in place for students collecting results in school

SINGAPORE: The 2019 A-Level results will be released on Feb 21, and all school and private candidates will be able to view their results online, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (Feb 13).



Previously only private candidates could access their results online, while school candidates had to collect their results in person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

School candidates may collect their results from their respective schools from 2.30pm on Feb 21.

Candidates who are collecting their results in person must declare their travel history and take their temperature before they arrive in school, said the ministry in a media release.

Students will collect their results in smaller groups in classrooms, instead of gathering in the school hall. Only candidates collecting their results will be allowed to enter the school premises, said the MOE.

Those wish to access their results online can do so from 3pm that same day via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's (SEAB) website.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Candidates who are eligible for SingPass but have not activated it will receive a SingPass PIN mailer, and SEAB will provide each candidate who is not eligible for SingPass with login details via email, both by Feb 19.



MOE also stressed that candidates who are not well, under quarantine orders or leave of absences as of Feb 21, or affected by travel restrictions to Singapore, should not report to their schools. These candidates may view their results online, and private candidates will be notified of their results by post.

The result slips and certificates will also be mailed to the postal address provided by the candidates during the registration period, said the ministry.

