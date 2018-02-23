A-Level results: More students score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: A larger percentage of students who sat for last year’s GCE A-Level examinations scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Friday (Feb 23).

According to the press release, 12,502 candidates took the examinations last year. Of those, 93 per cent – or 11,624 students - received at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.



This performance is an improvement from the 92.6 per cent achieved by the 2016 cohort, and just shy of the record 93.1 per cent achieved by the 2015 cohort.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post on Friday morning wished the students well and reminded them that this was “just one step” in their lifelong learning journey.



“We are not only defined by result slips or certificates, but by what we achieve in life and what impact we make on those around us,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

School candidates were issued their results by their schools from 2.30pm on Friday, while private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post.



Private candidates who are eligible for SingPass can also use their account to obtain their results online via the internet Examination Results Release System on SEAB’s website from 2.30pm on Friday, MOE said.