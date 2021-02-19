A-Level results: Record 93.6% score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: A record 93.6 per cent of candidates scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in last year’s GCE A-Level examination, according to results released on Friday (Feb 19).



A total of 11,646 candidates sat for the GCE A-Level examination last year, according to a press release from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).



Of these, 10,905 students, or 93.6 per cent, received at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes, with a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.



This performance is an improvement from the previous record of 93.4 per cent achieved by the 2019 cohort and 93.3 per cent set by the 2018 batch.



Due to the COVID-19 situation, arrangements were made for school candidates to receive their results from their respective schools with safe management measures in place, MOE and SEAB said.



Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post, as per previous years. All candidates will also be able to access their results via the SEAB results release system.



Applicants interested in admissions and/or scholarships to autonomous universities are encouraged to submit their applications online, MOE and SEAB said.



All school candidates who apply to autonomous universities online need not submit a hard copy of their A-Level certificates, they added.



Eligible A-Levels graduates who are looking to further their studies at the polytechnics can benefit from module exemptions in 120 courses. This will reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year.



Students can apply directly to polytechnics in mid-August for matriculation in October this year. Application details will be made available on the respective polytechnics’ websites by March.



Students may also approach their teachers or the education and career guidance (EGC) counsellors supporting their schools for guidance on their education options.



Alternatively, they can refer to the interactive MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about their education options, career pathways and courses.



Students can also make appointments for online or phone counselling with a counsellor from the EGC Centre at MOE (Grange Road) via the e-appointment system, call the ECG hotline at 6831 1420, or send an email to MOE_ECG@moe.gov.sg. These services will be available until Mar 19, MOE and SEAB said.