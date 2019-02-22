A-Level results: Record 93.3% score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: A record 93.3 per cent of students scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in last year’s GCE A-Level examinations, according to results released on Friday (Feb 22).



A total of 13,042 students took the examinations in 2018, with 12,170 students receiving at least three H2 passes, including a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry, said the Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board.



This breaks the record set by the 2015 cohort, which saw 93.1 per cent of students score at least three passes. Results of the A-Level exams in 2017 fell shy of the 2015 record, at 93 per cent.



In an announcement last week, MOE said A-Level graduates who choose to further their studies at polytechnics can now skip the first semester for more than 100 courses.



"With this change, A-Level graduates who are not enlisting in National Service can enter the polytechnics in the same year that they receive their A-Level results, plus graduate with a polytechnic diploma one year earlier," the ministry said.



A total of 118 courses were listed in Friday's press release. More details will be available on the respective polytechnics’ websites by March 2019.



Students applying to local universities can do so via the respective universities’ websites.