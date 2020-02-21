A-Level results: 93.4% score at least 3 H2 passes

SINGAPORE: About 93.4 per cent of students scored at least three Higher 2 (H2) passes in last year’s GCE A-Level examinations, according to results released on Friday (Feb 21).



A total of 12,405 students sat the examinations in 2019, with 11,583 candidates receiving at least three H2 passes, including a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB).



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The performance of candidates in this cohort is comparable to the performance of the 2018 cohort,” they added.



From this year, all A-Level candidates who are Singapore citizens and permanent residents will receive digital certificates in OpenCerts format.



These certificates will be available via the MySkillsFuture Skills Passport from Monday. Candidates with SingPass can access and submit their digital certificates electronically to the universities they are applying to.



Advertisement

Advertisement

School candidates who are international students and unable to access the portal may email SEAB to ask for a copy of their digital certificates.



Students who make online applications for admissions and scholarships to the autonomous universities do not need to submit a copy of their A-Level certificates.



Due to the COVID-19 situation, the autonomous universities will make also alternative arrangements for any assessment for admissions, if applicants cannot be physically present.



Eligible A-Level graduates who are looking to further their studies at the polytechnics can benefit from module exemptions in 120 courses. This will reduce the time taken for them to obtain a polytechnic diploma by up to one year.



Students can apply to the polytechnics via their websites directly in mid-August for matriculation in October this year. Application details will be made available on the respective polytechnics’ websites by March.

