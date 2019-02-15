A-Level results out next Friday; graduates who opt for polytechnics can skip semester

SINGAPORE: The results of the GCE A-Level examinations will be released next Friday (Feb 22), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday.

Students may collect their results from their schools from 2.30pm on that day, while private candidates will be notified of their results by post.

The ministry also announced on Friday that A-Level graduates who choose to further their studies at polytechnics can now skip the first semester for more than 100 courses.

Currently, most A-Level graduates apply for and enrol in a polytechnic only one year after getting their A-Level results. This is because most polytechnic admissions exercises would have closed by the time students receive their results.

From Academic Year 2019, eligible A-Level graduates can now be admitted directly to Year 1 Semester 2 each October for 110 polytechnic courses, up from the current nine. This will reduce their polytechnic course from three years to two-and-a-half years.

The 110 courses make up about half the diploma courses offered by the five polytechnics, and span several course clusters.

“A-Level graduates who are not enlisting in National Service will be able to enter the polytechnics in the same year that they receive their A-Level results. As a result, this group will be able to graduate one year earlier,” MOE said.

Interested A-Level graduates will be able to apply to the polytechnics directly for these 110 courses in mid-August, for matriculation at the start of AY2019 Semester 2 in October this year. More details will be available on the respective polytechnics’ websites by March 2019.