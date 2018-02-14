A-Level results to be released on Feb 23

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2017 Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (GCE A-Level) examination will be released next Friday (Feb 23).

Students can collect their results from their respective schools from 2.30pm on that day, the Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said in a joint media release on Wednesday.

Private candidates will be notified of their individual results by post. The result slips will be mailed on Feb 23 to the address provided by the candidates during the registration period.

Private candidates who have SingPass accounts can also use their account to obtain their results online from 2.30pm on the same day.

