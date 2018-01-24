A mother’s antibodies may worsen dengue infection in her baby: NUS study

SINGAPORE: Would antibodies from a dengue vaccinated mother protect or harm her baby? Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a key discovery with regard to this question.

Their findings show that a mother’s antibodies, which help to protect her baby against dengue virus infection, can also, in some situations, be harmful, NUS said in a media release on Wednesday (Jan 24).

This is because the maternal antibodies which are transmitted to her baby during pregnancy can enhance the severity of dengue infection in the baby, or interfere with their immunisation.



But this differs in different scenarios: In cases where the infecting dengue strain is similar to the vaccine strain, the maternal antibodies will be protective. However, in a situation where infecting dengue strain is different from the vaccine strain, maternal antibodies are not protective and would make the disease worse in the babies.



The research has also found that maternal antibodies can interfere with a baby’s vaccination, in cases of maternal antibody interference, where antibody production in the baby in completely prevented.



This is against the premise that a dengue vaccine that simulates a strong "T cell response", which is the other arm of the body’s immune system, in babies has been found to provide better protection than vaccines which just focuses on inducing the production of antibodies.



The NUS team found that vaccination of babies born to dengue vaccinated mothers will still be able to induce a T cell response, which is able to protect against dengue, even if the infecting strain is different from the vaccine.



The only vaccine that is currently available in the Singapore market, Dengvaxia, relies mainly on antibodies to fight dengue, but doesn’t trigger a T cell response.



“We hope our work will further convince the dengue vaccine community that it is important to include a protective T cell response in their vaccine design,” team leader Associate Professor Sylvie Alonso said.



“Too many efforts are currently devoted to looking at an antibody-mediated protection while T-cell responses are being overlooked.”