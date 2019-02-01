Rear Admiral Frederick Chew appointed A*STAR chief executive officer

SINGAPORE: Rear Admiral (RADM) Frederick Chew will be appointed chief executive officer for the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) from Apr 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Friday (Feb 1).

As CEO, RADM Chew will assume the executive leadership role and responsibilities of A*STAR.

This includes formulating the agency's strategic goals, driving the implementation of strategies, engaging key government and industry stakeholders, as well as building A*STAR's organisational capabilities, said the ministry.

The 43-year-old is currently Deputy Secretary (Technology) at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) - a position he will continue to hold until the middle of the year.

Prior to this, he held various other key positions in MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces, including director of joint operations, commander of the Maritime Security Task Force and head of naval plans.



As Deputy Secretary (Technology) at MINDEF, RADM Chew was "instrumental" in optimising the defence technology ecosystem, in particular strengthening MINDEF’s partnership with industry, said MTI.

As director of joint operations, RADM Chew strengthened operational planning, contingency responses and internal communications for the SAF, it added.

He commanded the SAF task groups deployed to the Gulf of Aden under Operation Blue Sapphire in 2011 and 2012.

The incoming A*STAR CEO is currently a board member of the Defence Science and Technology Agency and DSO National Laboratories. He will also be appointed an A*STAR board member from Apr 1.

MTI had earlier announced that Ms Chan Lai Fung, Permanent Secretary (Education), would be appointed as A*STAR non-executive chairman on Apr 1.

“I would like to welcome Frederick into the MTI family," said Permanent Secretary for MTI Loh Khum Yean.

"With their vast experience across diverse backgrounds, I am confident that Lai Fung and Frederick will be able to take A*STAR to greater heights and further its mission of advancing scientific discovery and technological innovation, to create economic growth and improve the lives of Singaporeans.”



Other changes to the A*STAR board include the appointment of new members Professor Stefan Catsicas, science and technology strategy advisor at Nestlé SA, Mr Anton S Huber, former CEO of Siemens AG's digital factory division and Dr Benjamin Koh Khay Wee, Deputy Secretary (Development) at the Ministry of Health.

