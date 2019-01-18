A*STAR executive chairman to retire; new CEO to be appointed

SINGAPORE: The executive chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Mr Lim Chuan Poh, will retire from public service on Apr 1, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Friday (Jan 18).

Mr Lim, 57, has been A*STAR chairman since Apr 1, 2007.

He has spent 38 years in public service, having served as Chief of Army, Chief of Defence Force and Permanent Secretary of Education among other appointments.

"Under Mr Lim’s stewardship, A*STAR spearheaded mission-oriented research in Singapore that not only advanced scientific discovery and technological innovation, but also created economic growth and improved the lives of Singaporeans," said MTI in a media release.



He oversaw the formation of partnerships between A*STAR and global industry leaders, which led to several state-of-the-art research facilities being set up in Singapore and the creation of good jobs for Singaporeans, MTI added.

The ministry also announced that Ms Chan Lai Fung, the Permanent Secretary for Education, will be A*STAR's non-executive chairman from Apr 1.

In addition, a new CEO will be appointed in due course to assume A*STAR's executive leadership role and responsibilities, said MTI.

“I would like to express MTI’s deep appreciation for Chuan Poh’s many invaluable contributions,” said Permanent Secretary for MTI Loh Khum Yean.

“His strong leadership of A*STAR has strengthened Singapore’s position as a global Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise.”

Thanking him for his service, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said Mr Lim has made "impactful contributions" in the military and to Singapore's science and technology ecosystem.

"I would like to express our appreciation to Chuan Poh for his leadership and outstanding contributions to the Public Service," Mr Chan added.

