Abdullah Tarmugi appointed permanent member of Presidential Council for Minority Rights

SINGAPORE: Former Cabinet Minister Abdullah Tarmugi was appointed a permanent member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights with effect from Jan 10.



He was sworn in at the Istana on Monday and was presented with his letter of appointment by President Halimah Yacob, the council said in a news release on Monday (Jan 22). He took his oath before Justice Steven Chong Horng Siong.



Mr Abdullah was first appointed to the council on Jan 10, 2012 on a three-year term and was reappointed for another three-year term in 2015.



The Presidential Council scrutinises laws passed by Parliament to ensure that no provision in those laws discriminates against any racial or religious community.



Mr Abdullah held the Community Development portfolio from 1996 to 2002. He was the Speaker of Parliament from 2002 to 2011.



He joins Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Mr S Dhanabalan as the current permanent members of the council.



Previous permanent members include the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Mr S Rajaratnam.



Permanent members of the council are appointed for life, while non-permanent members are appointed for a period of three years.



The council is currently chaired by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and consists of 17 members.

