4 men under investigation for abusive behaviour towards enforcement officers, flouting COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Four people are under investigation in separate incidents for alleged abusive behaviour towards enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors, as well as non-compliance with COVID-19 safety measures, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a release on Monday (Jul 5).

In an incident on May 31, a 47-year-old man allegedly assaulted a safe distancing ambassador at Bedok Mall.

The ambassador had advised the man to wear his mask properly as it was not covering his nose and mouth.

Instead of complying, the man allegedly hurled vulgarities at the ambassador and tried to snatch his lanyard, said police.



"The safe distancing ambassador attempted to capture evidence of the man’s actions on his phone but was allegedly punched on his stomach by the man while attempting to do so," police added.

The man is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force, intentionally causing alarm and flouting safe distancing measures.

In another incident on Jun 21, a 33-year-old man allegedly scolded and used vulgarities against a safe distancing ambassador after being advised to put on a mask.

The man also pushed the ambassador twice, causing him to fall, said police.

He was arrested by police for being a public nuisance, and will also be investigated for using criminal force, intentionally causing alarm and flouting safe distancing measures.

On the same day, police said they received a call for assistance from an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer who had detained a 40-year-old man at 10 Kallang Road.

The ICA officer had advised the man to pull up his mask after observing him pulling it down earlier.

"While the man initially complied, he was later observed to have pulled down his mask again," said police.

When the ICA officer advised him again to pull up his mask, the man purportedly did not comply and allegedly hurled vulgarities at the officer.

He was later arrested by police for using abusive language against a public servant and will also be investigated for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures.

In another incident on Jun 26, a 40-year-old man allegedly hurled vulgarities against a social distancing enforcement officer after being told to pull up his mask at Albert Centre’s market and food centre.

The man was allegedly speaking on his phone with his mask pulled down, said police.

The officer advised the man to wear his mask, but he allegedly ignored the advice and walked away.

When the officer followed the man to reiterate the advice, he then responses by hurling vulgarities against the officer.

The man was arrested for using abusive language against a public servant and will also be investigated for breaching safe distancing measures.



Police said that investigations into all the incidents are ongoing.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt are liable for imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.



Individuals found guilty of using criminal force may face up to three months' jail, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.



For intentionally causing alarm, an individual could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.



Those convicted of the offence of public nuisance face a fine of up to S$2,000, while those found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant are liable for a fine not exceeding S$5,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

If convicted of failing to wear a mask, or not wearing a mask properly outside their homes, individuals can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.



