Academic Donald Low resigns as associate dean of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

SINGAPORE: Academic Donald Low has resigned as associate dean for research and executive education from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), the school has confirmed.

In an emailed statement to Channel NewsAsia, a spokesperson from LKYSPP said: "The school has accepted Associate Professor Donald Low’s resignation. We thank him for his contributions and service to the LKY School."

The spokesperson did not elaborate on the reason he resigned or when he will be leaving the school.



Besides leading LKYSPP's executive education efforts, Prof Low heads its case study unit. His research interests at the school include economics in public policy, inequality and social spending, behavioural economics, public finance, organisational change as well as governance and politics in Singapore.

Prior to his current appointment, Prof Low served 15 years in the Singapore Government, holding various senior positions including the director of fiscal policy at the Ministry of Finance and the director of the Strategic Policy Office at the Public Service Division.

He also established the Centre for Public Economics at the Civil Service College of Singapore to advance economics literacy in the Singapore government.



Confirmation of Prof Low's resignation comes three months after LKYSPP's founding dean Kishore Mahbubani stepped down from his leadership position.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Prof Low said: "For the record, I'm leaving on very good and happy terms with the school. It's been a very meaningful and fulfilling 5.5 years, and I've enjoyed working with colleagues and students. I will miss them very much. I'm also looking forward to some serious holidaying."

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Prof Low for further comment on his resignation from LKYSPP.

