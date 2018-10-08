10 Access Medical clinics suspended from CHAS participation

SINGAPORE: Ten Access Medical clinics have been suspended from participating in the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Oct 8).

The clinics are located in Bedok South, Circuit Road, East Coast, Kim Keat, Marine Terrace, Toa Payoh, Whampoa, Jurong West, Redhill Close and Bukit Batok.

Audits on the CHAS claims made by these clinics have found "severe non-compliances", the ministry said in a press release.

"These clinics had over a period of time variously made numerous non-compliant CHAS claims such as claims for patient visits or chronic conditions with no relevant supporting documentation," it added.

MOH said it has referred the case to the police and will also refer specific doctors involved to the Singapore Medical Council for investigation.



When the suspension takes effect on Oct 23, the clinics can continue to provide medical treatment, but the treatment will not be covered by CHAS subsidies. Patients in the affected areas may refer to the CHAS website for alternative participating clinics in the vicinity.

“MOH closely monitors claims submitted by clinics, and will not hesitate to take action where there are cases of significant non-compliance," said the ministry's director of medical services, Associate Professor Benjamin Ong.



"In line with the Singapore Medical Council’s Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines, doctors cannot abuse the doctor-patient relationship for personal gain. We remind all doctors to act in the best interest of the patient and uphold the highest standards of professionalism."

