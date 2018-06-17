Accident along BKE involving 3 vehicles and a wild deer

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle, a car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident along the BKE early on Sunday (Jun 17), police said.

The drivers of the vehicles were attempting to avoid a wild deer that dashed onto the road.

Police said they were alerted at around 4.40am to the accident on the BKE towards PIE after Mandai Road exit.

In a video sent to Channel NewsAsia of the scene following the accident, the deer was seen sitting on the road near a tow-truck.

According to Ruey Jin who took the video, he was passing by the scene at around 4.48am.

“Saw a wild deer struggling in the middle of the road. Saw two cars involved in this accident and one of the cars damaged badly in front,” he said.



Police investigations are ongoing.