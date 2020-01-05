69-year-old woman on e-bike dies in car accident along Cantonment Road

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old woman died in an accident involving a car and a power-assisted bicycle along Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road early on Sunday morning (Jan 5).

The woman, who was the rider of the e-bike according to police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, police said.



Authorities responded to the incident near Pinnacle@Duxton at around 5.50am.



Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos shared by a CNA reader showed the bicycle lying on the middle of the road behind a red car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Images and videos shared online also showed two lanes closed to traffic with several police vehicles were lined across them.