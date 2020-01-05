69-year-old woman on e-bike dies in car accident along Cantonment Road

Singapore

69-year-old woman on e-bike dies in car accident along Cantonment Road

Accident along Cantonment Road
The accident scene along Cantonment road after police arrive on Sunday morning Jan 5, 2020.(Photo: Thomas Tan)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old woman died in an accident involving a car and a power-assisted bicycle along Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road early on Sunday morning (Jan 5).

The woman, who was the rider of the e-bike according to police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. 

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, police said.

Authorities responded to the incident near Pinnacle@Duxton at around 5.50am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos shared by a CNA reader showed the bicycle lying on the middle of the road behind a red car. 

Images and videos shared online also showed two lanes closed to traffic with several police vehicles were lined across them. 

Source: CNA/mn

Tagged Topics

Bookmark