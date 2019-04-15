Four injured after car mounts pavement at Marina Bay Financial Centre

SINGAPORE: Four people were taken to hospital after a car mounted a pavement at Marina Bay Financial Centre on Monday (Apr 15).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.10pm, at the junction of Central Boulevard and Marina Way.

Four people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, it added.



Facebook user Wongnu Njie Chingu shared photos of the accident, saying that a Mitsubishi Lancer had knocked down a metal bollard and "ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians" outside Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3.

A video posted on Facebook page Connextaxi shows people crowding around a red car, with a damaged metal bollard nearby.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.