Minibus driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Clementi accident
SINGAPORE: The driver of a minibus was arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident early Tuesday morning (Mar 3).
The police were alerted at about 5.30am to the accident, which took place at the junction of West Coast Road and Clementi Avenue 2.
The 24-year-old motorcyclist was found lying motionless at the accident site. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a paramedic.
The minibus driver, a 62-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death.
Photos of the incident show a badly damaged motorcycle lying in the middle of a junction, with debris scattered everywhere.
At least one emergency response vehicle was at the scene.
The Land Transport Authority warned motorists about the incident in a tweet at 7.10am.
Police investigations are ongoing.