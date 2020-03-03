Minibus driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Clementi accident

SINGAPORE: The driver of a minibus was arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident early Tuesday morning (Mar 3).

The police were alerted at about 5.30am to the accident, which took place at the junction of West Coast Road and Clementi Avenue 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was found lying motionless at the accident site. He was subsequently pronounced dead by a paramedic.

The minibus driver, a 62-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Photos of the incident show a badly damaged motorcycle lying in the middle of a junction, with debris scattered everywhere.

The accident happened early in the morning on Mar 3, 2020. (Photo: Watson Wong)

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least one emergency response vehicle was at the scene.

The Land Transport Authority warned motorists about the incident in a tweet at 7.10am.

Accident on Clementi Avenue 2 near Clementi Avenue 2/Clementi West Street 2 Junction — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) March 2, 2020

Police investigations are ongoing.

