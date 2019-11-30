2 teenagers taken to hospital after accident at Elias Road

SINGAPORE: Two male teenagers were taken to hospital on Friday (Nov 29) after an accident along Elias Road.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at about 11.40pm.



The two teens, both aged 18, were riding on the motorcycle when they got into an accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Elias Road.

They were both taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to the accident at about 11.45pm.

A photo of the incident circulating on social media showed a red car and a motorcycle next to each other at the junction, both badly wrecked.



The front of the car was smashed in, while the motorcycle was in pieces in front of it.

Police investigations are ongoing.