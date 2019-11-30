2 teenagers taken to hospital after accident at Elias Road

2 teenagers taken to hospital after accident at Elias Road

Elias Road accident
Two people were taken to hospital after the accident. (Photo: Facebook / Singapore roads accident.com)
SINGAPORE: Two male teenagers were taken to hospital on Friday (Nov 29) after an accident along Elias Road.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle at about 11.40pm.

The two teens, both aged 18, were riding on the motorcycle when they got into an accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Elias Road.

They were both taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to the accident at about 11.45pm.

A photo of the incident circulating on social media shows a red car and a motorcycle next to each other at the junction, both badly wrecked.

The front of the car was smashed in, while the motorcycle was in pieces.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/nc

