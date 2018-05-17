Accident involving 3 lorries, 2 buses on AYE; students taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: Three teenagers were injured after three lorries and two buses collided on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (May 17).

The police said they were alerted at 3.40pm to the accident along the AYE in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) before the Alexandra Road exit.

Three students, who were passengers of the same bus, were taken to the National University Hospital.



A witness, Jason Tan, told Channel NewsAsia that said he saw students getting out of a damaged bus. He also noted that the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police were on the scene, along with an ambulance and several Land Transport Authority traffic marshalls.

Mr Tan added that the accident on Lane 3 caused a “massive jam” that extended until Clementi.