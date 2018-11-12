2 injured in accident involving car, ambulance in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: Two drivers were injured in an accident involving a car and an ambulance in Woodlands on Monday morning (Nov 12).

The accident happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 5 and Woodlands Avenue 6. The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 8.05am.

The two male drivers, aged 37 and 44, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police added.



Dashcam footage posted on Facebook page ROADS.sg showed a black Mercedes making a right turn at a cross junction before it was hit by an oncoming ambulance.

The impact of the collision sent the car crashing into a bollard on the pavement next to a pedestrian crossing.

The front of the ambulance, which is operated by private company Comfort Ambulance, was badly damaged.

Channel NewsAsia understands that there were no passengers in the ambulance at the time.

Police investigations are ongoing.





