Accident involving lorry, car and motorcycles causes jam on TPE

SINGAPORE: An accident involving a lorry, a car and two motorcycles took place along the Tampines Expressway (towards Seletar Expressway), after the Punggol Road exit, on Saturday evening (Apr 28).

Two male motorcyclists, aged 38 and 42, and a 42-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Phuat hospital, said the police, who were alerted to the incident at 5.53pm.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

The accident had led to heavy traffic extending to the Tampines Road exit, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), in several tweets posted from about 6pm.

Accident on TPE (towards SLE) after Punggol Rd Exit. Avoid lanes 1 and 3 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) April 28, 2018





Accident on TPE (towards SLE) after Punggol Rd Exit with congestion till Tampines Rd Exit. Avoid lane 4 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) April 28, 2018





Heavy Traffic on TPE (towards SLE) after Punggol Rd Exit — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) April 28, 2018



