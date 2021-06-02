Van driver arrested after accident with motorcycle at Keppel Road

SINGAPORE: A van driver has been arrested after an accident involving a van and a motorcycle at 43 Keppel Road on Monday (Jun 1) morning.



The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident, which took place on Keppel Road in the direction of Anson Road, at about 10.20am on Monday.

The 34-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, said the police on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old driver of the van was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, the police added.

In a video of the accident circulating on social media, a grey van with its windshield wipers still moving is seen parked in a slanted angle, with two wheels inside a drain on the side of the road.

A man can also be seen lying on the grass several metres behind the van, with a motorcycle among the bushes behind him.

Police investigations are ongoing.



