Five people including 9-year-old girl injured in Lornie Road accident

SINGAPORE: A 9-year-old girl was among five people injured in an accident along Lornie Highway on Saturday (Mar 7).

The police told CNA they were alerted to an accident involving two cars along Lornie Road towards Adam Road at around 4.25pm.

Two male drivers, aged 32 and 41, and two female passengers, aged 32 and 36, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

All of them were conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos on social media showed two vehicles in the first and second lanes of the road.

The bonnets of a silver car and a white car were badly smashed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to the accident at about 4.45pm.