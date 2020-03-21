Man dies after accident with oil tanker along Nicoll Drive

A screengrab of a video circulating on social media showing an orange fuel truck belonging to Huationg Contractor that had crashed into a car.
SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has died after a road traffic accident along Nicoll Drive on Saturday (Mar 21)

Police said they were alerted to an accident at about 9.51am involving an oil tanker and a car along Nicoll Drive towards Telok Paku Road.

The car driver, a 21-year-old man, was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, and subsequently died.

Videos circulating on social media show an orange oil tanker that had crashed into a car.

Passers-by attempt to check on the driver, who appeared unconscious in the driver's seat.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ic(hm)

