Man dies after accident with oil tanker along Nicoll Drive

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has died after a road traffic accident along Nicoll Drive on Saturday (Mar 21)

Police said they were alerted to an accident at about 9.51am involving an oil tanker and a car along Nicoll Drive towards Telok Paku Road.



The car driver, a 21-year-old man, was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, and subsequently died.



Videos circulating on social media show an orange oil tanker that had crashed into a car.

Passers-by attempt to check on the driver, who appeared unconscious in the driver's seat.



Police investigations are ongoing.



