2 killed, 1 injured in early-morning accident near KKH

SINGAPORE: Two passengers of a van died and the driver was injured in an early-morning accident on Saturday (Oct 20) near the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

The accident took place along Bukit Timah Road, in the direction of Upper Bukit Timah Road, at around 3am, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

Advertisement

The van is believed to have skidded and crashed into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The two male passengers, aged 25 and 42, were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. The male van driver, 25, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police said.

The driver has been arrested for causing death by a rash act, SPF said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.