Accident on ECP causes massive jam towards Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A chain collision involving four cars and a motorcycle along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) caused a massive jam along the expressway on Friday evening (Nov 30) during peak hour.



The accident happened after the Still Road South exit of the ECP towards Changi Airport.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at around 7.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old male, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said police, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first tweeted about the accident at about 7.40pm, advising motorists to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Accident on ECP (towards Changi Airport) after Still Rd Sth Exit with congestion till Fort Rd Exit. Avoid lanes 1 and 2 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 30, 2018

It said in an update that congestion had extended to the Fort Road exit, which is about 5km from the Still Road South Exit.

Photos from Channel NewsAsia reader Ryan Tay showed traffic cones blocking two lanes, while enforcement officers directed traffic. A tailback of vehicles could also be seen.

