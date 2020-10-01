Teenager taken to hospital after accident at Paya Lebar junction

SINGAPORE: A teenager was taken to hospital on Thursday (Oct 1) following an accident at Paya Lebar.



The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a taxi and two pedestrians at the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Geylang Road at about 3.20pm.



A 17-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they assessed another person at the site of the accident who refused to be taken to hospital.



The incident happened around 3.20pm on Oct 1, 2020. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

A CNA reporter at the scene saw several paramedics attending to the injured teenager before she was placed on a stretcher.

A man, who appeared to be injured and bleeding from the knee, was seen walking over to check on the teen. A police van and two ambulances were also seen in the area.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, said the police.



An ambulance is seen near the site of the incident. (Photo: Ian Cheng)

Additional reporting by Ian Cheng.​​​​​​​

