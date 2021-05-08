17 people, including 5 police officers, injured after accident between police van and lorry

SINGAPORE: Seventeen people, including five police officers, were taken to hospital on Friday night (May 7) after an accident between a police van and a lorry in Jurong.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road at about 9pm.

"Five police officers, one male lorry driver and 11 male lorry passengers, were conscious when conveyed to hospital," said the police in response to CNA's queries.

"The 17 men, aged 20 to 44, all sustained minor injuries. Police investigations are ongoing."



A video circulating on social media showed that the lorry's windscreen had shattered, leaving pieces of glass on the road. The left side of the police van was also badly damaged.



Some people could be seen getting medical treatment on the pavement, with at least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances at the scene.



SCDF said the injured were taken to the National University Hospital.

The accident comes less than a month after a lorry passenger died and 16 others were taken to hospital in an accident along the Pan Island Expressway on Apr 20.

It sparked fresh calls for improved safety measures for lorry passengers.

The Land Transport Authority has said that fewer people on board lorries have been injured or killed in road traffic accidents since safety measures were introduced in 2009 and 2010.

