70-year-old man dead after accident involving 2 taxis, 2 other cars outside Gleneagles Hospital

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old man died on Thursday (Oct 4) after the taxi he was in got into an accident with three other vehicles outside Gleneagles Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving two taxis and two other cars along a Gleneagles Hospital service road.

Advertisement

"One of the taxi drivers, a 62-year-old man, was stabilised by medical staff from Gleneagles Hospital before he was conveyed conscious to National University Hospital (NUH)," said the police.

Two male passengers from the other taxi - the 70-year-old and a 42-year-old - received medical attention at Gleneagles Hospital, they added.

The 70-year-old subsequently died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to the accident at about 11.30am, and that one person was taken to NUH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos circulating online appeared to show that an SMRT cab and a Trans-Cab taxi were involved in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.



